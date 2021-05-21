USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $615.64 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $257.63 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.