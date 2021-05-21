USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,780 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9,852.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

CTSH stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.78. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

