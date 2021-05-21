USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ADM opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average is $54.94.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

