USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after buying an additional 362,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after buying an additional 269,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.08.

AVY stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.27. The stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $103.12 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

