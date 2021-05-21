USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 79,852 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. Huntington Bancshares comprises about 1.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

HBAN opened at $15.65 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,313 shares of company stock worth $3,265,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

