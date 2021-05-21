USDJ (USDJ) Price Reaches $1.03 on Exchanges

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 21st. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $15.36 million and $20.23 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00068540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.00420672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.26 or 0.00210064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.71 or 0.01005102 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00030061 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

