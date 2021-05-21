USDX [Kava] (USDX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $281,364.00

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001838 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $26.79 million and $281,364.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00019234 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006531 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000451 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002521 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 39,307,487 coins. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

