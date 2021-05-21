V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues Earnings Results

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. V.F. updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.050-3.050 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.50 EPS.

NYSE VFC traded down $6.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.63. The company had a trading volume of 659,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,770. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -607.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

