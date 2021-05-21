V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.050-3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.80 billion-$11.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.41 billion.V.F. also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.93.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -652.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.96. V.F. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.