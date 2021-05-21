V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 77,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,488,770 shares.The stock last traded at $79.60 and had previously closed at $84.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -607.23, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in V.F. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

