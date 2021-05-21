Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $142.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $146.55.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

