Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Increased by C J Advisory Inc.

C J Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.57. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

