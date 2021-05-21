Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $66.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

