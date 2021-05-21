Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lowered by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $215.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.87 and its 200-day moving average is $200.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $147.97 and a 12 month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

