Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $140.03 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $142.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.93.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

