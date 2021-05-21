VeChain (VET) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.92 Billion

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $7.92 billion and $2.05 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeChain has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar.

VeChain Coin Profile

Get VeChain alerts:

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.