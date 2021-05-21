Velas Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $658,182.00 (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0861 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $182.87 million and approximately $658,182.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000216 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001068 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000490 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001633 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

