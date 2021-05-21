Veles (VLS) Price Hits $0.12

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. Veles has a market capitalization of $154,421.09 and approximately $1.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veles has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,001.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.85 or 0.06672565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $807.65 or 0.01969815 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.79 or 0.00504345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00175231 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.27 or 0.00759163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.53 or 0.00481764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.00431765 BTC.

Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles' total supply is 1,394,622 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,950 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

