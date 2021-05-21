Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Upgraded at Barclays

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OEZVY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. Verbund has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

