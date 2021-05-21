Vertcoin Trading Down 21.4% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $55.26 million and $1.64 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,206.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,712.77 or 0.06583391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $807.77 or 0.01960313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.81 or 0.00501887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00173637 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.36 or 0.00782312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.00476495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.40 or 0.00440227 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,109,972 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

