VerusCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $95,138.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $86.12 million and approximately $95,138.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00003685 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00063081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.65 or 0.00380541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00199011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004051 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.83 or 0.00890524 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,341,081 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.