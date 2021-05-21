ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VIAC. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.02. 154,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,135,660. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

