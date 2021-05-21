Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viant Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.67.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

DSP stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $30,528,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $5,289,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $6,611,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $7,881,000.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.