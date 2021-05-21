VIBE Price Hits $0.0137 on Top Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $14,681.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 47.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00071645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00017090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.96 or 0.01070125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00058211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.72 or 0.09500291 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.