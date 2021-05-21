Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $34,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

NYSE STAG opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.