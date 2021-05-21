Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 64.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $31,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,976 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $212.32 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $213.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,299.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,255 shares of company stock valued at $10,820,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

