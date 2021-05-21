Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $34.04 Million Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 5,760.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235,926 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of Green Plains worth $34,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 114.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 17.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8,548.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 30,947 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 19.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 202.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 30,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,009.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,143.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $934,450. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.
Green Plains Profile
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.
