Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,839 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $33,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $126.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.65.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $529,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $582,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,123. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

