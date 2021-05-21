Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 106,219 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 620,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,219 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $36,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,445,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,682,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 419,901 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $54.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.