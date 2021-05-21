Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VCTR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Victory Capital stock opened at $29.38 on Monday. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 77,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 518,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

