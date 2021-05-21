Vidya (VIDYA) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.70 Million

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last week, Vidya has traded 53.8% lower against the US dollar. Vidya has a total market cap of $5.70 million and $912,293.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00066979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.09 or 0.00938549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00095768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.39 or 0.08369767 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,968,982 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.