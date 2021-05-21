View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Trading 2.3% Higher

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.49. 8,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,210,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of View in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of View in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in View in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in View in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in View in the first quarter valued at about $5,368,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in View in the first quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in View in the first quarter valued at about $178,000.

About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

