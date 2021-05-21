Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target Cut to $8.70 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $8.70 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.21.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $8.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.32 million, a P/E ratio of -166.57 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth about $7,341,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,985 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

