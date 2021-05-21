Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Trading Up 6%

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) shares were up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.71 and last traded at C$10.65. Approximately 218,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 784,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.05.

VFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$867.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2,174.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.05.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Company Profile (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

