Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 26,400 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 129.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $13,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,963.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,447,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 537,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 402,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5,368.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 335,950 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AKBA opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.