Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $213,000 in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCBI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,455 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,165,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after acquiring an additional 542,916 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after acquiring an additional 395,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI opened at $68.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

