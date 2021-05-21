Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $223,000 in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,065,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 81,017.9% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,685 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,172,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,043,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,205.16 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $752.10 and a 52 week high of $1,267.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,176.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,085.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

