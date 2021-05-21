Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $227.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.54. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The company has a market capitalization of $442.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.22.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

