Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Visa were worth $94,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.89. The stock had a trading volume of 96,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,105,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $443.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.54.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

