Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VTY. UBS Group raised their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistry Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,236.38 ($16.15).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 1,280.50 ($16.73) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,214.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 976.46. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 53,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, with a total value of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 53,641 shares of company stock valued at $49,679,374.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.