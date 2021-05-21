Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.15

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €27.15 ($31.94) and traded as high as €30.31 ($35.66). Vivendi shares last traded at €29.61 ($34.84), with a volume of 3,236,112 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.90 ($37.53) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($37.41) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €32.34 ($38.04).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.17.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

