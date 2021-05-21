Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €32.34 ($38.04).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIV shares. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($37.41) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.90 ($37.53) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of EPA VIV traded up €0.28 ($0.33) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €29.37 ($34.55). The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.17. Vivendi has a 1 year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1 year high of €24.87 ($29.26).

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

