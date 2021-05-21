Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,015 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.25% of Vontier worth $12,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNT. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.33. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

