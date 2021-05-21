Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) PT Raised to $53.00 at Raymond James

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $33,805.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,574,131.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,835,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,538,883 shares of company stock worth $57,191,486 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth about $953,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth about $2,151,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 77.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,722,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,160,000 after acquiring an additional 752,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth about $2,176,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

