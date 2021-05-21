Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.850-5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.89.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $184.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $98.60 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

