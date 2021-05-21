Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Gap Up to $16.63

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.63, but opened at $17.18. Vuzix shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 31,033 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VUZI shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Vuzix alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vuzix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vuzix by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 209,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.