W Green Pay One Day Trading Volume Hits $61,411.00 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $154,606.22 and $61,411.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00068355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.54 or 0.00982678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00096001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.60 or 0.08362201 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg.

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.