Walentin Mirosh Sells 1,500 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $30,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Walentin Mirosh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $78,720.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $11,538,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $8,866,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 334.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,130,000 after buying an additional 522,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $7,013,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.