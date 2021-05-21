Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s 10th Largest Position

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,178 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 2.3% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Walmart were worth $63,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $142.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.80. The company has a market capitalization of $402.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners cut their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.72.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

