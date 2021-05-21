Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lowered by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,931 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 23,180 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 149,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,590,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.72.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.46. The company had a trading volume of 128,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,920,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $400.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.80. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

